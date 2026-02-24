 Top
Home » Southern States » Kerala

Kerala Govt Raises Upper Age Limit For PSC Jobs To 40

Kerala
24 Feb 2026 9:23 PM IST

This decision to increase the PSC age limit was approved at a Cabinet meeting.

Kerala Govt Raises Upper Age Limit For PSC Jobs To 40
x
For candidates belonging to the SC-ST categories, the upper age limit has been raised to 45 years.— Internet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The upper age limit for applying to Public Service Commission (PSC) jobs in Kerala has been increased from 36 to 40 years.

For candidates belonging to the SC-ST categories, the upper age limit has been raised to 45 years.

This decision to increase the PSC age limit was approved at a Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet's decision is expected to benefit a large number of job aspirants in Kerala.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Public Service Commission cabinet meeting 
India Southern States Kerala Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X