Kerala Govt Raises Upper Age Limit For PSC Jobs To 40
This decision to increase the PSC age limit was approved at a Cabinet meeting.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The upper age limit for applying to Public Service Commission (PSC) jobs in Kerala has been increased from 36 to 40 years.
For candidates belonging to the SC-ST categories, the upper age limit has been raised to 45 years.
This decision to increase the PSC age limit was approved at a Cabinet meeting.
The Cabinet's decision is expected to benefit a large number of job aspirants in Kerala.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story