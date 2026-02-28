Kerala Govt Forms Helpdesks For Malayalis In Gulf Countries

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday directed the Non-Resident Keralite Affairs Department (NORKA) to set up helpdesks to assist Malayalis in view of the situation in the Gulf countries arising out of the US-Iran conflict.

Malayalis in need of help can register by contacting the NORKA Global Contact Centre helpdesk at +91-8802012345 (international missed call) or 18004253939 (toll-free from India).

Indian citizens should follow the instructions of the Indian embassies in the respective countries and the Union Ministry of External Affairs.

Currently, Iran has launched attacks on American military bases in the Gulf countries. The attacks have been carried out in countries such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. A large number of Indians, including Malayalis, live in these countries and their safety is of prime concern.