 Top
Home » Southern States » Kerala

Kerala Govt Files Appeal Against Actor Dileep's Acquittal

Kerala
27 Feb 2026 5:44 PM IST

Kerala govt challenges the acquittal of Malayalam cinema star Dileep and others in the sensational 2017 actress sexual assault case.

Kerala Govt Files Appeal Against Actor Dileeps Acquittal
x
Kerala state government is also seeking enhancement of the punishment.

Kochi : The Kerala government on Friday moved an appeal in the Kerala High Court challenging the acquittal of Malayalam cinema star Dileep and others in the sensational 2017 actress sexual assault case. In its appeal, the state is also seeking enhancement of the punishment awarded to the six people sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in the case.

Apart from Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, the trial court had also acquitted three others -- Charley Thomas (A7), Sanil Kumar alias Mesthri Sanil (A9) and Sarath (A15).

The trial court had convicted the first six accused in the case -- Sunil also known as Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijesh V P, Salim H, and Pradeep.

The appeal is likely to come up for hearing next week, a state government lawyer said.

( Source : PTI )
actor Dileep Dileep acquitted by court kerala government kerala high court 
India Southern States Kerala Cochin (Kochi) 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X