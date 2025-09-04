Kerala Governor, CM, Oppn Leader Extend Onam Greetings

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan on Thursday greeted Malayalis across the world on the eve of the joyous occasion of Onam festival.

In his message, the Governor said, "I convey my heartiest Onam greetings to the people of the state and to Malayalis across the world."

He said Onam, which brightens every home with the joy of festivity, celebrates the cherished legacy of equality, oneness, and prosperity, and inspires us to strive for such a society.

"Let us together spread the melody, charm, and radiance of Onam across the world as Kerala's message of love, harmony, and brotherhood," he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Onam is a celebration where Malayalis from all over the world come together without any prejudice.

"Each of us experiences the joy of sharing love for one another, embracing the vastness of humanity and spreading brotherhood," he said.

He said the goal of Malayalis should be a Kerala filled with prosperity, equality, and happiness rather than just putting forward the concept of the festival.

"May this year's Onam give us energy and inspiration in our journey towards that goal. While realising the dream of a developed Kerala, we should also be able to share its benefits equally without leaving a single person behind," he said in the message.

The chief minister also wanted the people to be careful to identify and vigilantly keep away those who are spewing the poison of communalism, division and hatred threatening to sabotage the grand occasion.

"We must be able to convince them about the Kerala model of unity and peace. Let us come together during this celebration by upholding the values of love and coexistence," Vijayan said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, in his message, said Onam is a proud celebration for all Malayalis, transcending caste and religious considerations.

"We celebrate Onam with the belief that there was a time when everyone was equal and enjoyed with family and friends, setting aside our sorrows and crises," he said.

He said Malayalis gain strength and confidence for survival through Onam celebration every year.

"This year's celebration also gives us happiness and strength for the journey ahead. Warm Onam greetings to everyone," Satheesan said.