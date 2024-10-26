Kerala Government Suspends Petrol Pump Applicant

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Health Department has suspended T.V. Prasanth, a petrol pump applicant, following his allegations of bribery against former Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, which led to the latter's tragic suicide.

The suspension was based on two grounds: bribery and the violation of Service Rules that prohibit an employee from engaging in business while in service. Prasanth is an electrician at the government-run Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur.

The Additional Chief Secretary and the Joint Director of Medical Education, who investigated Prasanth, have submitted their findings to Health Minister Veena George. The investigation revealed that Prashanth had been on unauthorized leave since October 10. Furthermore, he was found to be involved in private business activities for financial gain, which is a violation of the government staff's code of conduct.

Considering his admission of bribing the late ADM Naveen Babu, the investigating officials have recommended stringent disciplinary action for offering a bribe to secure personal benefits. Based on the report from the probe official, the Director of Medical Education issued a suspension order on Saturday.

Earlier, Prasanth had complained to the chief minister, alleging that he paid Rs 98,500 as a bribe to Naveen Babu for the No Objection Certificate (NoC) required to start a petrol pump in Chengalayi, in Kannur district.

However, reports indicated several inconsistencies in Prasanth's statements, casting doubt on the authenticity of his claims.

The former district panchayat president, P P Divya, who was not invited to the farewell event, brought up Prasanth's bribery allegations in front of the ADM, Collector, and other staff.

Following the bribery accusations, Naveen Babu committed suicide, causing widespread protests throughout the state.

Divya is currently evading arrest, with her bail application verdict expected on October 29.