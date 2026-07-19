No Power Cuts in Kerala During FIFA World Cup Final

Kannur: Kerala Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph on Sunday assured that there would be no power disruption during the FIFA World Cup final and that all necessary arrangements had been made to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across the state.

The FIFA World Cup final match between Argentina and Spain will be live telecast in India from 12.30 am IST.

Speaking to reporters here, Joseph said special instructions had been issued to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to maintain an uninterrupted power supply throughout the match.

"We want people to watch the match. All arrangements have been made. Even by paying a premium, we have ensured that there will be uninterrupted electricity supply during the day and night today," the minister said.

Joseph, however, said Kerala was facing a challenging power situation due to a significant rainfall shortfall, which had reduced water availability in hydroelectric reservoirs while simultaneously increasing electricity demand due to higher temperatures.

"When rainfall decreases, water levels in our hydel projects come down, reducing power generation. At the same time, temperatures rise and electricity consumption increases. Both factors adversely affect us," he said.

The minister also blamed the previous LDF government for cancelling a long-term power purchase agreement under which Kerala used to receive 465 MW of electricity at Rs 4.29 per unit.

"That long-term contract was cancelled, creating a major crisis. Our peak-hour shortage is around 500 to 600 MW, and that contract almost met the requirement," he said.

Joseph said the state was now compelled to procure costly electricity from the market, particularly for night-time consumption, as solar generation was available only during the daytime and Kerala lacked adequate energy storage facilities.

He said Kerala was also repaying electricity borrowed from other states under a swap agreement entered into during the summer months when demand had surged.

"What was borrowed during March and April has to be returned between June 15 and September 15. We are currently returning that electricity while also purchasing additional power from the market at premium rates," he said.

The minister said electricity suppliers generally preferred buyers willing to purchase power for both day and night, forcing Kerala to buy electricity even during periods of lower daytime demand to secure supplies for the night.

He said the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission had recently approved a proposal for purchasing 200 MW of power under such an arrangement, which would cost the state around Rs 850 crore.

Responding to criticism from former Electricity Minister M M Mani, Joseph said the opposition should instead explain why the long-term power purchase agreement had been cancelled during its tenure.

"They should protest against those who cancelled that contract. The then Pinarayi government was not willing to honour or implement it," he said.

He said he had been holding daily review meetings with the KSEB Chairman and senior officials to monitor the state's power situation and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.

Responding to a question on the reported differences within the KSU over the appointment of a former SFI activist as a government pleader, Joseph said student leaders should avoid criticising each other in public.

"Leaders speaking against each other publicly should stop. We have to work together. Criticisms should remain within the party. Matters that need to be discussed can be raised within the party itself," he said.

Joseph said KSU leaders had shared their concerns with him and that he had conveyed them to Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

"They have discussed certain issues with me and shared their concerns. I have brought the matter to the attention of the Chief Minister as well. It can be resolved through discussions," the minister said.