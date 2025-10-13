Kerala Education Department Orders Inquiry Into Hijab Ban At CBSE School

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala education department on Monday launched an investigation into a complaint made by the parent of a girl studying at a CBSE school in Ernakulam.

The complaint, addressed to the Chief Minister, alleged the school management prohibited her from wearing a hijab (headscarf covering hair, neck and ears).

The father of an eighth-grade student at St Rita's School, Palluruthy, filed a complaint stating that his daughter, a Muslim, was not allowed to wear a headscarf with her uniform. When she refused to remove it, she was reportedly denied entry to the classroom and made to stand outside.

The school management, however, stated that a headscarf is not part of the uniform and that this was clearly mentioned in the rules and regulations provided to parents in the student diary at the time of admission. The management also claimed that the girl's parents brought outsiders, including SDPI leaders, to the school and caused a commotion on Friday. As a result of the incident, the school was closed for two days.

A team of officials led by Ernakulam district education officer visited the school and recorded statements from the principal and others. The education department stated that, as per the law, the girl had the right to wear the hijab covering her head, and the school's stance against it was not acceptable.

The authorities warned that if the management failed to comply with the directive, strict action would be taken, including the cancellation of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued to the school. Following the incident, the school management approached the High Court seeking police protection for the institution.