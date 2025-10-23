Kerala DySP Under Fire For Controversial WhatsApp Status Against President Murmu Police Top Brass Seek An Explanation From The Cop

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police higher-ups in Palakkad district have reportedly issued a show cause notice to Alathur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) R Manoj Kumar over a controversial WhatsApp status criticising President Draupadi Murmu's visit to Sabarimala temple on Wednesday.

The Palakkad SP has reportedly sought a detailed explanation from the DySP on the issue. DySP Manoj Kumar had posted a WhatsApp status in the late hours of Wednesday, alleging that President Murmu's Sabarimala pilgrimage involved a breach of ritual protocol and High Court directions.

The post was deleted about 20 minutes later. The DySP told his senior officers that the post appeared on his WhatsApp status inadvertently while he was travelling by train, after he received the message from another account. However, it was deleted as soon as he noticed it.

According to police sources, the department will examine the content and the context in which the status was posted. The DySP might face action if his explanation is found to be unsatisfactory.

The BJP local leadership has criticised the DySP, stating that the status uploaded by him was disrespectful to the President and demanded immediate action against him.

BJP leaders, including Bandi Sanjay Kumar MP took to social media praising the President's visit to the hill shrine. "She is 67 years old. She has not broken a law, nor hurt any faith - she has only honoured it. In doing so, she becomes the first President to climb the 18 steps and bow to Ayyappa," the MP wrote on X.