Kerala: Divya Files for Anticipatory Bail in ADM Death Case

Thiruvananthapuram: P P Divya, the former president of the Kannur district panchayat and an accused in the death of ADM Naveen Babu, has submitted an anticipatory bail application. The application was lodged with the Thalassery Principal Sessions Court.

Divya claims in her petition that she was invited to the event by the district collector and asserts that her speech was delivered with good intentions.

Divya has levelled additional allegations against Naveen Babu in the petition. There were previous complaints that Naveen was delaying and withholding files.

Meanwhile, Kannur Collector Arun K. Vijayan has sent a letter of condolence to the family of ADM Naveen Babu.

Divya had publicly humiliated Naveen Babu in the presence of the Collector. The district collector faced severe criticism for remaining silent at the event.

"Naveen Babu was a colleague who worked alongside me for eight months. We've experienced a loss that was unforeseen and irreplaceable. It's hard to find words or ways to offer consolation. Naveen was a person who carried out his duties with both efficiency and compassion," the letter expressed.

Revenue Minister K Rajan stated that the government will investigate if a formal complaint is filed against the Collector. "We will investigate the conspiracy angle if there's a complaint against the Collector. I have sought a detailed report on the matter," he said.

Naveen's relative and CITU leader Malayalapuzha Mohanan alleged that the Collector had insisted on organizing a farewell event despite Naveen's reluctance. "Naveen was not keen on a farewell party as he still had time left in service. However, the Collector pushed for it and invited Divya to the event. It is hard to believe that an uninvited guest can speak at the event without the Collector's consent. Therefore, there is a possibility of a conspiracy, and this should be probed," he said.

Naveen Babu was found dead at his official residence in Kannur on Tuesday morning. He resorted to the extreme step following public humiliation and allegations of corruption made by Divya during his farewell event.

Divya, who was not an invited guest at the event, made allegations of bribery against him concerning the NOC for a petrol pump, in front of the ADM, Collector, and other staff.

She was alluding to the accusation made by Prashant, a CPM supporter who had sought an NOC for a petrol pump. He alleged that he received the NOC on October 9 only after paying a bribe to the ADM. Subsequently, he lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister's office following Divya's advice.