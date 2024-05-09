Kerala DHSE 2024 Results Out; Pass percentage at 78.69%

Thiruvananthapuram: In the latest Kerala Higher Secondary Examination results, the pass percentage witnessed a slight decline, standing at 78.69%, with 39,242 students securing A+ grades across all subjects, showcasing a notable increase from last year's 33,815.



With 2,94,888 students qualifying for higher education out of 3,74,755 who appeared for the exams, the Minister for General Education, V Sivankutty, announced the results in Thiruvananthapuram, a bit earlier than last year's release.

Approximately 25,000 teachers diligently evaluated answer sheets across 77 evaluation camps statewide, ensuring a fair assessment process.

Breaking down the results, the pass percentages across different streams are as follows: Science - 84.84%, Humanities - 67.09%, and Commerce - 76.11%.

In parallel, the Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Examinations (VHSE) saw a pass percentage of 71.24%, with 251 students achieving A+ grades. Notably, Malappuram district led in A+ grades with 5,659 students, while Ernakulam recorded the highest pass percentage at 84.12%.

Moreover, the announcement included details about the upcoming SAY exam (Save a Year or Improvement Exam) scheduled from June 12 to 20, offering students another opportunity to enhance their performance.

In a significant achievement, 63 schools across Kerala achieved a 100% pass rate, reflecting the dedication of both students and educators.

The gender-wise distribution showcased 29,718 girls and 9,524 boys securing A+ grades, highlighting the commendable performance of female students.