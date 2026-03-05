Kerala CPM expels former party MLA P K Sasi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ruling CPM in Kerala on Thursday expelled senior leader and former MLA P K Sasi soon after he attended a meeting of rebel party workers in Palakkad.

The former Shoranur MLA had recently stepped down as Chairman of Kerala Tourism Development Corporatoin (KTDC). Sasi had remained aloof from the party after he was stripped off many posts.

He faced charges of sexual harassment and financial fraud following which disciplinary action was initiated against him.

At the convention of the rebel workers, Sasi came down heavily on the CPM party leadership including district secretary E K Suresh Babu. He accused the district secretary of harbouring the spirit mafia in the district.

He said many party leaders who had raised serious charges of corruption against the top party functionaries have been either suspended or expelled from the party. "This is the reason we decided to come together and make our stand public," he said.

A large number of CPM workers from Kozhinjampara, Mannarkad, Ottapalam, Sreekrishnapuram and Nenmara.

The CPM leadership viewed his remarks as serious violation of organisational norms and expelled him from the primary membership of the party.

Suresh Babu hit back at Sasi challenging him to prove his allegations pertaining to links with the spirit mafia "If the charges levelled by Sasi are proved right then I will quit my public life," he told mediapersons.

The district secretary demanded a probe into the wealth amassed by Sasi.

He said the convention of rebels will not have any impact on the party organisation .

The people in the district are with the party.