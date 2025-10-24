Kerala: CPI Seeks Scrapping of MoU Signed With Centre

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An unusual standoff has emerged within Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) as the CPI has accused the CPM and Education Minister of keeping coalition leaders uninformed about the MoU signed with the Centre to implement the PM SHRI scheme in the state.

At a press conference here on Friday, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam claimed that even CPI ministers were unaware of the MoU. "Our ministers sought clarifications about P SHRI in the last Cabinet meeting, but no one addressed their concerns. Now we learn from the media that the education secretary went to Delhi and signed the MoU with the Central Government. This is a complete violation of coalition dharma," he said.

What kind of coalition is being run here?" he asked. "This is not the way LDF functions. This is not the LDF approach. Such crucial issues concerning the education policy should be discussed in the appropriate platform in LDF before taking any decision. RSS is trying to impose its ideology in the school curriculum. They are resorting to a "catch them young" policy. Even the first condition laid down in PM SHRI says; showcase NEP in school practices, which essentially means enforcing the RSS agenda in the education sector."

He said soon after Kerala signed the MoU, the Sangh Parivar student wing ABVP welcomed it, followed by the BJP and the Union Education Minister. This clearly shows who is elated over Kerala signing the MoU for PM SHRI.

The CPI state secretariat meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram earlier in the day decided to take a firm stand on the matter. The four CPI Ministers in Pinarayi Vijayan's Cabinet reportedly expressed their willingness to step down, citing a lack of consultation, even on crucial policy decisions. They alleged lack of collective decision-making.

The CPI state executive to be held in Alappuzha on October 27 will discuss the issue in detail and take a decisive stand. The CPI has been outspoken in its opposition to the PM SHRI scheme, a central government initiative launched in 2022 to transform around 14,500 schools into model institutions under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The scheme offers central funding, with Kerala expected to receive Rs 1446 crore for infrastructure and improvements.

Despite the CPI's strong objections, the government went head and signed the MoU on October 23, intensifying the internal rift within the ruling coalition. The CPI and several left-aligned groups and individuals argue that RSS-influenced changes to the curriculum under the guise of NEP cannot be justified for short-term financial benefits. They believe PM SHRI supported NEP, enabling central interference in state-controlled education.

CPI national general secretary D Raja urged the Kerala government to scrap the MoU signed with the Centre regarding the implementation of PM SHRI. In a letter to his CPM counterpart M.A. Baby, he highlighted that the Kerala Government's decision contradicted the LDF's well-established policy.

Raja said the implementation of NEP is part of the RSS agenda, aiming to promote its ideology through a uniform curriculum that undermines cultural, linguistic and regional diversity. The CPI argued that the central funds, tied to accepting NEP, are a fiscal trap set by the BJP-led central government.

Kerala Education Minister Sivankutty defends MoU with Centre on PM SHRI

Senior CPM leader and Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty defended signing the MoU for the PM SHRI scheme, calling it a tactical move and a practical decision. He emphasised the need to secure crucial central funding without compromising Kerala's independent, secular education system.

The Minister pointed out that the Centre had withheld around Rs 1476 crore, creating significant strain on the state's education budget. Losing Kerla's share would affect nearly 40 lakh students, including 5.61 lakh from the SC and ST categories and 1.1 lakh children with disabilities, he said.

"We will not allow any act that weakens our public education system or let even a single rupee meant for our children go to waste. These funds belong to the people, not just the BJP-led Centre. There is no question of allowing saffronisation of the curriculum in Kerala," he assured.