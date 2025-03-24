Kerala court sentences eight CPM workers to life imprisonment for murder of BJP leader

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eight CPM workers were sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of a BJP activist in 2005.

The Thalassery District Sessions Court pronounced the sentence on Monday. BJP activist Sooraj was brutally hacked to death in broad daylight on August 7, 2005.

The police had charged 12 persons in the case. Two of the accused passed away during the trial while the tenth accused was acquitted by the court.

The persons convicted are T K Rajeesh who is also a convict in T P Chandrasekharan murder case, N V Yogesh, K Shamjith, P M Manoraj, N Sajeevan, Prabhakaran , K V Padmanabhan, N K Prakasan and Puthiyapurayil Pradeepan.