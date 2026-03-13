Kerala Couple Dies By Suicide, Unable To Bear Devastating Death Of Their Only Son In A Mishap

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a heart-breaking turn of events, the parents of an student who died after being hit by a train on his way to a concert by popular rapper Vedan were found dead at their home in Chemanad panchayat, Kasaragod district.

The deceased were identified as Venugopalan Nair, 50, and his wife, Smitha, 42, from Paramba in Pionachi. The bodies of the couple were found in their living room on Friday.

Police suspect the couple died by suicide after losing their only child, M. Shivanandan, 19, an engineering student in Mangaluru, who was killed on December 29. The tragedy occurred when Shivanandan and his friend K. Ajesh, 20, was walking along the railway track to reach the Bekal Park beach venue, just 500 metres away, for Vedan’s concert. They were struck by the Tirunelveli Junction–Jamnagar Ten Jam Express around 9:30 p.m., with Ajesh surviving but sustaining serious injuries.



Devastated by the loss of their only child, the couple fell into deep mental distress, struggling to cope with the tragedy. Locals described Venugopalan’s family as close-knit, making the loss even harder to bear.

Relatives and friends tried to console them, offering constant support and arranging regular counselling through the Kudumbashree unit. A relative stayed over each night to keep them company.

On Thursday night, when they were alone at home, the tragic incident occurred. That same day, Smitha had posted a WhatsApp montage featuring photos of Shivanandan from his childhood to his growing years, along with joyful family moments.

Relatives recalled the couple often saying they couldn’t imagine life without their son. Venugopalan owned two travel agencies and several prime properties. After their son’s death, the couple refused to come out of their home.