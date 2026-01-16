Kerala Congress Will Remain With LDF Says Joe K Mani Will Demand 13 Seats For Upcoming Assembly Polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Once again dismissing all speculation, MP Jose K Mani firmly stated on Friday that his party will remain with the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

At a press conference held after the steering committee meeting in Kottayam, Jose recalled how the Kerala Congress was expelled from the UDF alliance and how Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stood by them and saved the party. “How can you return to a place that threw you out?” he asked, adding that rejoining the UDF is not even under consideration. He also clarified, “We have not had any discussions with UDF leaders.”

Jose said his party would demand 13 seats for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. The party had contested 12 seats in the 2021 assembly polls and won in five.

Jose K Mani will lead the LDF's central region jatha starting February 1 as part of the ruling front's mass contact programme ahead of the polls. The Kerala Congress leader mentioned that his party had raised several issues concerning the people over the past five years. "We have opposed certain issues more than the opposition did," he said. These issues include the state government's intervention in effectively addressing the man-animal conflict in many parts of the state, particularly in the high-range areas, and the appointment of differently-abled teachers.

Jose said the UDF had failed to play its role as a strong opponent during the last five years. Reports about Kerala Congress leaving the LDF are being circulated to attack the party's integrity.

The political significance of Jose K Mani led the Kerala Congress

Led by Jose, Kerala Congress joined the LDF as a constituent in October 2020 after being ousted from the UDF following differences with the Congress over seat-sharing arrangements in the Kottayam district panchayat.

Currently, Kerala Congress, as a constituent of the LDF, has five MLAs and two MPs, including one Lok Sabha MP. The UDF is trying to woo Kerala Congress (Mani) as the party remains influential in Central Travancore, particularly in districts like Kottayam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta, holding significant sway over the Christian vote bank in these areas.

The Kerala Congress Mani is staying with the LDF mainly due to fears of a party split and its poor showing in the recent local body elections. While UDF leaders, including opposition leader V D Satheeshan, were optimistic about Jose K Mani joining their camp, the party’s clear stance on sticking with the LDF has put the Congress’s plans to broaden the alliance on hold for now.