Kerala: Congress MP Shafi Parambil Injured in Police Lathi Charge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Congress working president and Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil sustained injuries in a police lathi charge at Parambara in Kozhikode district of Kerala, on Friday evening, after a clash broke out between workers of the UDF and the ruling LDF.

The attack on Shafi Parambil sparked statewide protests, with Congress and Youth Congress workers holding demonstrations in several districts. The MP was admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode. Congress MLA A P Anil Kumar stated that Shafi Parambil sustained a nasal fracture and would require surgery.

Perambara town witnessed clashes between the student unions of the UDF and LDF during the college union elections at CKG Memorial Government College on Thursday. The CPM-led SFI won five of the seven seats in the union but lost the chairman post to the Congress-led UDF Students' Federation.

A victory rally by the UDSF in Perambra town led to a clash between rival student groups on Thursday, leaving several activists injured. The UDF called for a hartal in Perambara town from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday in protest against the police action.

The clashes took place during the hartal on Friday with police resorting to lathi charge, hurling stun grenades, and using water cannons against the Congress protestors.

Meanwhile, the LDF leadership accused Congress and Youth Congress workers of resorting to violence and attacking activists of rival student organizations and the police. Several police personnel, including officers, were also injured in the clashes.

The UDF and its affiliated student and youth organizations have announced a statewide protest on Saturday against the attack on their MP and other leaders.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph announced that the party will hold block committee-level protests. He alleged that the attack was a planned move to cover up the gold theft in Sabarimala.

The UDF district committee has decided to hold a protest march to the IG Office in Kozhikode at 9.30 am on Saturday.