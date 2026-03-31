Kerala CM Writes To PM, Seeking Withdrawal Of Controversial Clauses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step in and withdraw provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, which allow the takeover of assets, including places of worship and charitable organizations .

In a letter to Modi, the chief minister said the matter has caused concern among religious groups and minority communities, adding that the existing law already has enough safeguards to deal with violators. Pinarayi noted that the bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, 2026, contains clauses that have sparked fear and anxiety, particularly among minority communities, as they grant powers to take over assets even for technical omissions.

The chief minister said that the apprehension is that giving such sweeping power to the authorities will be prone to arbitrary exercise, and such fears regarding this cannot be considered as without basis. The present Act confers enough powers to deal with the misuse of benefits by the certificate holders, who have been permitted to accept foreign contributions.

He said the clauses of the amendment bill could hinder the work of institutions providing selfless service in education, health, and care for the poor and marginalised, even when there’s no significant lapse on their part.

Rahul says the Bill brought to favour RSS

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, criticised the FCRA amendments, claiming the provisions favour the RSS in accessing foreign funds while excluding other organisations. Addressing election rallies in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam on Monday, he said the proposed act benefits the RSS by granting it sole access to such funds, sidelining others.

The Bill has sparked major controversy in Kerala, with leaders of various Christian denominations voicing concern over its clauses. While BJP leaders have tried to allay the Church leaders’ fears, their reassurances have been taken with a pinch of salt.

Many Christian communities remain suspicious of the Bill, believing it is intended to target and harass Christian institutions.