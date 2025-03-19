Kerala CM Wishes Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Good Health and More Achievements

Pathanamthitta: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore made history and left an inspiring legacy in space exploration.

The Chief Minister wished both the astronauts good health and many more achievements ahead.

“Astronauts @Astro_Suni and Butch Wilmore of @NASA make history by returning home after a remarkable 9-month stay at the International Space Station. Their extended mission, shaped by technical challenges, has left an inspiring legacy in space exploration. Wishing them good health and many more achievements ahead,” Vijayan wrote on X.

Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams returned to Earth on Wednesday early morning (IST). The SpaceX Dragon Freedom with the astronauts splashed down off the coast of Tallahassee in the Florida Panhandle. The astronauts were out of their capsule within an hour and were taken to routine medical checks in reclining stretchers.