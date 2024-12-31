Kerala CM Slams Maharashtra Minister’s ‘Mini Pakistan’ Remark Against State

Thiruvanthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday hit out at Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane who described Kerala as "Mini Pakistan."

The chief minister said Rane's remark was highly provocative and condemnable. The Maharashtra Minister's statement reflected the Sangh Parivar's basic approach towards Kerala. Vijayan said the minister has no right to continue in office.

The statement of Maharashtra BJP minister Nitesh Rana, who called Kerala a mini-Pakistan, is highly provocative and condemnable. The Maharashtra minister's words reveal the basic approach of the Sangh Parivar towards Kerala.

Pinarayi said the Sangh Parivar thinks it can isolate the territory where it is difficult to establish its influence, by alienating it and spreading hate campaigns. Such statements reflect their dubious agenda.

The chief minister said the minister who made the hate speech does not deserve to continue in that position.

"Surprisingly, the leadership of the ruling party in the country has not responded to the minister's action of committing a serious breach of oath that is an insult to the constitution of the country," Mr. Vijayan said.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam demanded the ouster of Rane from the Maharashtra Cabinet for unleashing a hate campaign against Kerala. He said the minister's remarks were against the secular fabric and federal principles of the country.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said Rane's remarks reflected CPM politburo member A Vijayaraghavan's recent statement that radical Islamists had crafted the back-to-back victories of Congress in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Both the BJP and the CPM were pursuing the same political line.

Rane had stated, "Kerala is a mini Pakistan. That is why Rahul Gandhi and his sister got elected from there. All terrorists vote for them. This is the truth, you can ask. They have become MPs after taking terrorists with them."