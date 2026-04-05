Kerala CM Questions Rahul Gandhi’s Dubious Stand On Sangh Parivar Attacks On Nuns, Christian Community In Chhattisgarh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday questioned the sincerity of the Congress party in addressing attacks on nuns and members of the Christian community in Chhattisgarh and other north Indian states.

In a social media post, he said that when nuns were attacked in Chhattisgarh, Left national and state leaders rushed to support the victims, and some Congress leaders from Kerala also visited. However, the state unit of Congress, which is the principal opposition party in Chhattisgarh, did not intervene. “This shows the dubious stand of the Congress on such sensitive issues,” he remarked.

Pinarayi was responding to Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that Kerala has a Chief Minister working with those who attacked nuns in Chhattisgarh. He questioned whether it wasn’t the Congress government in power when thousands of tribal Christians were driven away from Christmas and New Year celebrations in 2022-23 at the instigation of the Sangh Parivar, and whether Rahul Gandhi had taken a leave of absence from party leadership at that time.

Referring to the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, which was implemented in Chhattisgarh, he pointed out that despite the Congress being in power in that state for many years, they were unwilling to repeal this draconian law, which was widely misused against minorities.

The chief minister stated that the Left firmly believes this law, deemed unconstitutional and used to oppress religious minorities, should be repealed. This stance is also part of the CPI(M) manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.