Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams EC on SIR

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday criticized the Election Commission (EC) for implementing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in several states, including Kerala, hastily.

At a press conference, the Chief Minister stated that the EC's decision poses a significant challenge to the democratic process in the country. He alleged that the EC ignored the opinions and suggestions of political parties as well as the report of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO_Kerala), before announcing the decision to carry out the SIR.

Pinarayi added that conducting the SIR on the eve of local body elections in Kerala is impractical, a concern the CEO had already conveyed to the EC.

The Chief Minister also announced that an all-party meeting would be held on November 5 to discuss the SIR.

Earlier, the Kerala Assembly unanimously passed a resolution highlighting the risks of this move, which threatens the democratic process in the country. The Assembly called for reversing the SIR and ensuring an updated and transparent electoral roll.