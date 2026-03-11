Kerala CM, Ministers Boycott PM's Event Over PWD Minister Exclusion

Kochi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers decided to stay away from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official event in the state on Wednesday, following the alleged exclusion of the state's PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas from the event.

The prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate various development projects, including the first stretch of the six-lane expansion of National Highway 66, during the official programme by 12.30 pm here.