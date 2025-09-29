Kerala CM Expresses Solidarity With Palestinians

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine on behalf of his government and the entire state.

The chief minister conveyed this message to the Palestinian ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawaesh, who met him at his official chamber in the Kerala State legislative Assembly complex. "Kerala consistently supports the Palestinian people. With the backing of the United States, Israel continues to violate international conventions by denying Palestinians their democratic rights," he told the ambassador.

The chief minister said Kerala upholds the Palestinian people's right to self-determination.

He emphasised that the Left parties believe the United Nations and the international community must urgently act to establish a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with the UN draft, to bring peace to West Asia.

Ambassador Abdullah Abu who is on a three-day visit to Kerala, highlighted the Israeli occupation and the challenges faced by Palestine today. He praised Kerala's support during this critical time and expressed hope for increased global backing for Palestine.