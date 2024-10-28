Pinarayi’s Convoy Involved in Vehicle Pile-Up Mishap

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s official car and four vehicles of his convoy were involved in a pile-up accident at Vamanapuram, 32 km from the state capital, on Monday evening.





#Watch | Kerala CM escapes unhurt, convoy pile-up damages vehicles



CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s car and five convoy vehicles were damaged in a pile-up at Vamanapuram in Thiruvananthapuram district around 5:45 pm on Monday.



CCTV footage shows the accident occurred when a scooter





The incident occurred when the pilot escort car attempted to avoid a collision with a two-wheeler that entered the convoy’s path. The scooter came from another road and cut in front of the Chief Minister’s convoy, prompting the escort vehicle to brake suddenly. All the vehicles lined up behind collided with each other. No one was injured in the mishap.

The security personnel exited their vehicles and inspected the Chief Minister’s car as he stayed inside his vehicle.

With no damage to the vehicle, the convoy resumed its journey to Thiruvananthapuram. The Chief Minister was traveling to Thiruvananthapuram from Kottayam.



