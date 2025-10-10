Kerala CM Defends Mocking UDF MLA in Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday justified his use of a colloquial language to criticise an Opposition UDF MLA while slamming the UDF for disrupting the Assembly proceedings on the Sabarimala issue.

Vijayan, who had mocked the short stature of an opposition MLA in the state assembly, told reporters in New Delhi that he had made the remark after he witnessed a member trying to attack the watch and ward with his fragile body.

"He was misusing the protection of being a member of the House to attack the watch and ward staff, who are supposed to bear everything silently," Vijayan said.

Vijayan's remark that a 'person who looked like a heap of eight quarter-annas (coins)' was trying to attack a legislature staff, had drawn criticism from Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, who called it 'body shaming.'

The chief minister said he was only referring to what he witnessed in the Assembly in an old local parlance. "I have not meant the short stature of anyone, but one who appeared to be weak," he said.

Vijayan also clarified that he had not targeted Muslim League MLA Najeem Kanthapuram through his remark as was being reported, but another member who looked weak while trying to confront the legislature staff.

Though the Opposition Leader had written to Assembly Speaker to expunge the CM's remarks made on Wednesday, no action was taken on the issue.

On Thursday, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh had also defended the chief minister in the Assembly, saying that he had not mentioned any name while making the colloquial comment.