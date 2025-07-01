Kerala CM Condoles Telangana Factory Blast Deaths

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday expressed grief over the devastating chemical factory blast in Telangana that has claimed 36 lives. He also extended his condolences and solidarity to all those affected by the tragedy.

In a post on X, Vijayan said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic chemical factory blast in Telangana. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and all those affected. Kerala stands in solidarity."

According to the latest update from Telangana, the toll from the explosion at the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant in Pashamylaram has risen to 36.

The fatal accident on Monday is suspected to have been caused by a chemical reaction.