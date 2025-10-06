Kerala CM Condemns Attack on CJI

The Chief Minister strongly condemned the incident in the courtroom, where reports suggest a person disguised as a lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at the CJI, shouting "India will not tolerate the insult of Sanatan Dharma."

"This aggression cannot be dismissed as a mere emotional outburst of an unstable individual. It stems from the toxic communal propaganda of the Sangh Parivar, driving people to such a dangerous state of mind," he said.

Pinarayi said attacks, even in the Supreme Court, are products of an ideology that fosters hatred and hostility. "The RSS and its affiliates have cultivated this intolerance for over a century," he added.