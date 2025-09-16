Kerala Boy Sexually Assaulted By 14 Men For Two Years

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A politician and two government officials are among nine persons arrested by the police for the repeated sexual assault of a 16-year-old boy in the Kasargod district of Kerala.

The accused befriended the boy on an LGBTQ mobile app. According to Kasargod police, the boy was sexually assaulted for over a period of two years. A total of 14 individuals in the 25-51 age group are involved in the crime.

The accused, who were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, had assaulted the boy at his home and at various locations across Kasaragod and other districts.

The family discovered the horrific incident when the boy's mother found a man in their house one day. The man fled upon seeing her, raising her suspicions. After questioning her son, he revealed what had been happening. The mother immediately alerted the Child Helpline, which informed the police.

Based on the boy's statement, the police registered 14 separate cases under the POCSO Act against the accused. A special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted under a DySP.

The Station House Officers (SHOs) from Vellarikundu, Cheemeni, Nileshwaram, Chittarikkal and Chendera police stations also joined the probe. Eight cases that took place in Kasaragod are being probed by the district police, while six cases have been transferred to Kozhikode and Kannur districts for further investigation.