Kerala Boy Denied School Bus Ride Over Unpaid Fee

Malappuram: A five-year-old boy was allegedly not allowed to board his school bus a couple of days ago over non-payment of bus fees in this district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Thursday and a complaint was received from the child's family in this regard on the same day, they said.

The family and the school authorities were asked to come to the Thenjipalam police station to discuss the issue, but the child's side could not as they were somewhere else, an officer said.

The child's family said they can come on Saturday, but the school was closed during the weekend and its officials were not available. Therefore, both sides have been asked to come on Monday," he said. The school authorities have denied the child's family's allegations, the police said.