Kerala BJP Leader Booked For "Death Threat" Remark Against Rahul Gandhi During TV Debate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A BJP spokesperson in Kerala has been booked by police for making death threat remarks against Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a debate on a news channel programme.

The case was registered against BJP leader Printu Mahadev on a complaint filed by Congress leaders. The complaint accused the BJP leader of inciting a murderous attack, creating unrest and promoting hatred.

During the discussion on the channel, Printu reportedly said that a bullet would pierce Rahul Gandhi's chest.

KPCC secretary C R Pranakumar also complained with the State Police Chief Ravada Chandrashekhar, seeking action against the BJP leader and a probe to ascertain whether the remarks were part of a larger conspiracy.

The national leadership of Congress has criticised the BJP and RSS for issuing death threats to Rahul Gandhi. Congress organisational general secretary K C Venugopal wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding action against Printu Mahadev. "There is a clear threat from the BJP leader. We believe this is part of a larger conspiracy," he said and added that he had not received any response from the home minister yet.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera also condemned the threat, suggesting that it was part of a conspiracy to silence the voice of leaders who are fighting for the marginalised sections.

The Congress leaders have advised their party members to avoid TV discussions involving Printu Mahadev.

Meanwhile, Congress workers took out a march to Printu's house and organised a protest. the police had erected barricades near the house to prevent the workers from marching ahead.

The police used water cannons when the protesters tried to forcibly remove the barricades.