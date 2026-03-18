Kerala: Bird Flu Detected in Kozhikode, Containment Measures Begin

Kozhikode: Authorities in Kozhikode district have initiated precautionary and containment measures after cases of avian influenza were confirmed in multiple local bodies, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the District Animal Husbandry Officer, bird flu has been detected in Panangad, Olavanna, Kakkodi and Perumanna panchayats, as well as the Nallalam area under the Kozhikode Corporation.