Kerala: Bird Flu Detected in Kozhikode, Containment Measures Begin
Following the detection of avian influenza in Kozhikode district, officials are urging the public to stay vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines.
Kozhikode: Authorities in Kozhikode district have initiated precautionary and containment measures after cases of avian influenza were confirmed in multiple local bodies, officials said on Wednesday.
According to the District Animal Husbandry Officer, bird flu has been detected in Panangad, Olavanna, Kakkodi and Perumanna panchayats, as well as the Nallalam area under the Kozhikode Corporation.
Laboratory examination of samples collected from the affected regions confirmed the presence of the H5N1 strain of avian influenza, the officials added.
The rapid response teams will soon begin culling operations in the affected areas to contain the spread of the disease, they said.
They added that there have been no reported cases of transmission to humans so far, but urged the public to remain highly vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines.
( Source : PTI )
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