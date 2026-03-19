Kerala Assembly Polls: 23 Candidates File Nominations So Far
23 candidates have filed nominations for the Kerala Assembly elections, including party representatives and independents.
Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 23 candidates have filed their nominations for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections so far, as the process gathered pace on Thursday, according to the EC.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are among those who have submitted their nomination papers.
The last date for filing nominations is March 23.
The first nomination was filed by Joemon Joseph Srampickal from the Changanassery constituency on March 16.
Vijayan, the Marxist veteran, filed his nomination from the Dharmadom constituency on Thursday.
Among others, Minister O R Kelu filed his nomination from Mananthavady, while CPI(M) MLA Antony John submitted papers from Kothamangalam.
Congress candidates who have filed nominations include K A Thulasi from Kongad, T N Prathapan from Manalur, Bindhu Krishna from Kollam, P Aisha Potty from Kottarakkara and Mahesh from Karunagapally.
Indian Union Muslim League leaders V S Abdul Gafoor from Kalamassery and Najeeburahman from Perinthalmanna have also filed their nominations.
From the BJP, Santhosh Cherakulam filed his nomination from the Irinjalakuda constituency.
A Kerala Congress candidate Shibu has also filed nomination from Kothamangalam.
In addition, six independent candidates, three from the Socialist Unity Centre of India, one from the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star, and one from the Bahujan Samaj Party have filed their nominations so far.
Elections will be held for 140 Assembly segments on April 9, with the counting of votes slated for May 4.
( Source : PTI )
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