Kerala Assembly Pays Rich Tributes To Achuthanandan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Glowing tributes were paid to former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan during the start of the Kerala Assembly session here on Monday.

Achuthanandan passed away at 101, on July 21, 2025.

The house also remembered former Speaker P P Thankachan and Peeremedu MLA Vazhoor Soman before adjourning for he day after the obituary references.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while paying homage, highlighted Achuthanandan's long tenure in the assembly and noted that his passing marked the end of an important chapter in Kerala's social and political history. He expressed hope that future generations would draw inspiration from Achuthanandan's commitment to his ideals and values.

Opposition Leader V D Satheeshan praised Achuthanandan's firm stance against land scams, the lottery mafia and environmental issues.

The session, anticipated to be intense, is set to take up some important bills, including the Kerala State Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Act 2024, the Kerala Guruvayur Devaswom (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Wildlife Protection (Amendment) Bill , 2025, and the Kerala Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Controversial MLA Rahul Mammkootathali attends assembly

Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who was suspended from the Congress parliamentary party over allegations of sexual harassment, attended the assembly session despite reports suggesting that opposition leader V D Satheeshan was not in favour of his presence in the house. Rahul was given a seat apart from the opposition UDF bloc.

Currently under a crime branch probe for the allegations, Rahul has been confined to his house for a few weeks. However, sources close to him indicate there is no restriction on his attendance at the assembly session.

The MLA who resigned as president of the state Youth Congress unit following the allegations, is now planning to participate in events in his assembly constituency, signalling his intent to resume active political work.

Meanwhile, a group of SFI workers attempted to block Rahul's car as he returned to the assembly from the MLA hostel. The MLA was stranded on the road for a while before police intervened, arresting the activists and clearing the protest site.