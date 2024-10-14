Kerala Assembly Passes Resolution Against 2024 Waqf Amendment Bill

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly, on Monday, unanimously passed a resolution urging the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre to withdraw the 2024 Waqf Amendment Bill. Kerala's Minister for Waqf, Hajj Pilgrimage, and Sports Affairs, V. Abdurahiman, moved the resolution, highlighting that the Bill undermines the federal principles enshrined in the Constitution.

The Minister contended that the Bill encroaches upon state rights concerning Waqf matters, thereby undermining the authority of the Waqf Boards and Tribunals tasked with overseeing Waqf properties. "This bill not only violates the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution but also endangers democratic values by substituting elected representatives with a board of appointed members and a nominated chairman," he stated.

The minister stressed that fundamental rights, including the freedom of belief, secularism, federalism, and democratic principles, should remain inviolable. He pointed out that the bill contains provisions that contravene the core tenets of the Constitution and called for its immediate retraction by the central government.

The resolution garnered the support of the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).