Kerala Assembly Asks Centre for Rs 2000 Cr Wayanad Relief

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution calling on the Centre to provide assistance for the catastrophic landslides in Wayanad, which resulted in significant loss of human lives and property.

The assembly held a three-and-a-half-hour-long discussion on the adjournment motion moved by the opposition on the need to speed up relief and rehabilitation measures for disaster affected. During the discussion, the ruling and opposition members displayed unanimity on the need for immediate central assistance.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Wayanad, the Chief Minister met with him to request immediate aid. Later, during his visit to Delhi, the Chief Minister met the PM again and presented a comprehensive memorandum.

However, the state has not yet received any emergency assistance. The Wayanad landslide is classified as a "disaster of severe nature." While other states affected by natural calamities have received aid without needing a memorandum, Kerala has not given this consideration.

In the memorandum submitted earlier, the state government had explained to the centre the damages caused by the landslide disaster that severely affected the areas of Punchirimattam, Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Meppadi panchayat on July 30, 2024.

The Chief Minister requested Rs 2000 crore in assistance from the Centre to rehabilitate and reconstruct areas affected by the disaster. The government estimated the total losses, including arable land, dwellings, schools, and commercial establishments, at over Rs 1200 crore.

The Revenue Minister K Rajan while responding to the adjournment motion on Monday, informed the assembly that 231 bodies and 222 body parts have been recovered. Official records state that 124 individuals were reported missing following the landslides. Out of these, 77 have been identified from the recovered body parts. It is now presumed that 47 individuals are still missing.

The disaster obliterated the entire area, marking it as one of the most extensive landslides in the nation's history. "The resolution stated, "Necessary financial aid has been requested from the central government for the vital rehabilitation efforts following this unprecedented tragedy."

According to Section 13 of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) can forgive loans for victims of severe disasters. The Central Government must act promptly to utilise this power.

The Assembly has collectively implored the Central Government to promptly deliver the financial aid requested in the state government's memorandum and to fully forgive the loans of those impacted, as any postponement in emergency assistance could negatively impact the relief efforts.