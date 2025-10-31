Kerala ASHA Workers to Call Off Their 265-Day Protest on Saturday

Thiruvananthapuram: The Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers are set to end their 265-day protest in front of the Secretariat on Saturday.

This decision comes after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a Rs 1000 increase in their monthly honorarium.

While the protest at the secretariat will conclude, ASHA workers will continue their agitation in districts, demanding a monthly honorarium of Rs 21,000 and better post-retirement benefits.

Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association (KAHWA) general secretary M A Bindu stated at a press conference that the protest is being temporarily suspended, with plans to resume in February 2026, coinciding with the anniversary of their round-the-clock protest. The association views the government's decision to raise its honorarium as a partial victory.

The Chief Minister's announcement takes the monthly honorarium to Rs 7000, though the association is pushing for Rs 21,000, which aligns with the state's minimum daily wage of Rs 700. Currently, their total earnings, including emoluments and wages, amount to about Rs 14,000. The home will benefit over 26,000 ASHA workers.