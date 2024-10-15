Kerala ADM Ends Life After CPM Leader’s Public Criticism

Thiruvananthapuram: In a tragic incident, Kannur Deputy Collector and Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu took his own life on Tuesday.

He was found hanging at his residence.

It was reported that Naveen Babu was distressed after an incident at his farewell event on Monday. P P Divya, the President of the Kannur District Panchayat, who was not an invited guest, made allegations of bribery against him concerning the NOC for a petrol pump, in front of the ADM, Collector, and other staff.

She was alluding to the accusation made by Prashant, a CPM supporter who had sought an NOC for a petrol pump. He alleged that he received the NOC on October 9 only after paying a bribe to the ADM. Subsequently, he lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister's office following Divya's advice.

Naveen was set to assume the role of Pathanamthitta ADM on Tuesday. His wife, Majusha, the Konni Tahsildar, and their two daughters awaited his arrival at the Chengannur railway station. However, he did not arrive on the expected train. Subsequently, they received news of the tragic incident.

The suicide of the ADM sparked extensive protests throughout the state. Members of opposition parties, youth groups, and employee unions demonstrated in Kannur, Kozhikode, and Pathanamthitta, calling for Divya's arrest on charges of abetting suicide.

The incident was also brought up in the Kerala Assembly. Amidst the debate on the state's financial crisis, the opposition caused an uproar, demanding a response regarding the ADM's death. Subsequently, they boycotted the House proceedings and staged a walkout.

Revenue Minister K Rajan addressed the Assembly, stating that Naveen Babu was a commendable officer with an exemplary track record. He announced that a thorough investigation would be initiated into the demise of the officer from his revenue department.

The CPM Kannur district secretariat has stated that the passing of ADM Naveen Babu was both unfortunate and unforeseen. They acknowledged that district panchayat president P P Divya's criticism of corruption was made with good intentions. Nevertheless, they believed that it would have been better if she had refrained from making such comments during the farewell function.

Family members of Naveen Babu, who are also associated with the CPM, have denied the corruption allegations made against him. They have called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise.