Kerala: 12-Year-Old Girl Held for Killing Infant Cousin

Thiruvananthapuram: A shocking incident occurred in Kerala's Kannur district, where a 12 year-old-girl threw her four-month-old cousin into a well, resulting in the infant's tragic death.

The accused girl, a grade 7 student, was reportedly jealous of the parents' affection towards the baby.

According to Station House Officer B Karthik, the girl stayed in a rented accommodation with her cousin's family, including her paternal uncle Muthu, his wife Akkamma, and their newborn. After the baby went missing, the couple who are natives of Tamil Nadu, became suspicious of the girl, especially since the door's latch was closed from the inside.

The police found the infant's body in the well near the rented house around midnight. Initially, the 12-year-old claimed she had discovered the baby missing from the bed after using the washroom. However, her story took a dark turn when she confessed to committing the crime.

The accused girl will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board, and authorities have assured that she will receive the necessary care. This incident serves as a disturbing reminder of the increasing number of juvenile crimes in society.