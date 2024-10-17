Kannur Police File Case Against P P Divya for Suicide Abetment

Thiruvananthapuram: Kannur police on Thursday registered a case against district panchayat president P P Divya concerning the death of ADM Naveen Babu. Divya has been charged with abetment of suicide.

The police are expected to file a report before the court, listing Divya as an accused. Naveen Babu was found dead at his official residence in Kannur on Tuesday morning. He resorted to the extreme step following public humiliation and allegations of corruption made by Divya during his farewell event.

Divya, who was not an invited guest at the event, made allegations of bribery against him concerning the NOC for a petrol pump, in front of the ADM, Collector, and other staff.

She was alluding to the accusation made by Prashant, a CPM supporter who had sought an NOC for a petrol pump. He alleged that he received the NOC on October 9 only after paying a bribe to the ADM. Subsequently, he lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister's office following Divya's advice.

Naveen Babu's mortal remains were cremated at his residence in Malayalapuzha, Pathanamthitta district, on Thursday. Prior to this, the body was placed at the District Collectorate from 9 am to 12 noon for staff and the public to pay their final respects.

Subsequently, the remains were taken to his home in Malayalapuzha for the cremation. Many people, including ministers, MLAs, the district collector, revenue officials, and local residents, paid their last respects.

The Kerala Human Rights Commission on Wednesday registered a case related to the suicide of Kannur ADM Naveen Babu.

The Commission issued a notice to the Kannur District Administration, directing the district police chief and district collector to submit a report within two weeks.