Kannur ADM’s Suicide: Kerala Human Rights Commission Registers Case

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Human Rights Commission on Wednesday registered a case related to the suicide of Kannur ADM Naveen Babu.

The Commission issued a notice to the Kannur District Administration, directing the district police chief and district collector to submit a report within two weeks. ADM Naveen Babu took his own life after being publicly humiliated by Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya at a farewell event on Monday.

In the meantime, Naveen Babu's brother, Praveen Babu, lodged a complaint with the Kannur City police, demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the ADM's death. He has sought registration of a case against Divya and petrol pump owner Prashanthan T V in connection with the tragic death of his brother.

Naveen Babu was distressed after an incident at his farewell event on Monday. Divya, who was not an invited guest, made allegations of bribery against him concerning the NOC for a petrol pump, in front of the ADM, Collector, and other staff.

She was alluding to the accusation made by Prashant, a CPM supporter who had sought an NOC for a petrol pump. He alleged that he received the NOC on October 9 only after paying a bribe to the ADM. Subsequently, he lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister's office following Divya's advice.

Naveen was set to assume the role of Pathanamthitta ADM on Tuesday.

Protests continued throughout the state as political parties and youth organizations demanded action against Divya. Members of the Youth Congress and Yuva Morcha marched to her residence in Kannur and held demonstrations seeking her removal from the post of district panchayat president.

Revenue department employees across Kerala initiated a mass strike in response to Naveen's death, abstaining from their official duties.

Naveen's body was brought from Kannur to Pathanamthitta on Wednesday morning. It will be stored at a private hospital morgue and then moved to the Pathanamthitta Collectorate on Thursday at 10 am for public viewing.

His funeral is scheduled to take place later that day at his home in Malayalapuzha.