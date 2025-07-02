JSK Movie Certification: Kerala HC Judge to Watch Movie on July 5

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday said it would watch the Suresh Gopi starrer movie -- 'Janaki Vs State of Kerala' (JSK) -- on July 5, before deciding whether its name should be changed as insisted by the censor board.



The order came on a plea by the filmmakers challenging the demand by the Revising Committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to remove or change the name "Janaki" from the film, which is used throughout the storyline.

"It is appropriate to view the movie before passing an order," Justice N Nagaresh said in his order.

The court directed the film's producers to make arrangements for screening of the movie at 10 am on July 5 and listed the matter for further hearing on July 9.

The order came on the petition by the film's production company Cosmos Entertainments.

The film's producers agreed to make arrangements to screen the movie in Lal Media at Palarivattom here.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the CBFC sought more time to file its reply affidavit.

The court said it cannot unnecessarily extend time to file a reply.

The court had last week asked the Board to submit in writing the decision of its revising committee regarding the movie which has not yet been certified for public viewing due to the name of its titular character -- 'Janaki'.

It had asked the Board what was wrong with the name 'Janaki'.

On Monday, it observed that the reason cited by the board that the title violates certification guidelines appears prima facie unsustainable.

It also wondered whether the CBFC had the authority to suggest what names a filmmaker can use for characters.

The Pravin Narayanan-directed film, also starring Anupama Parameswaran in the lead role, reportedly revolves around the legal battle of an assaulted woman named Janaki against the state.

According to sources, the film was denied screening clearance because Janaki', an alternative name for Goddess Sita, cannot be used for such a character.