Invest in Kerala, says Kerala Minister Amid Karnataka's Quota-For-Locals Bill

Thiruvananthapuram: Industries Minister P Rajeev said that this would be the right time for companies to invest in Kerala amid the Karnataka's quota-for-locals Bill.



P Rajeev requested the companies to clinch the opportunity to invest in the State as it has highly skilled talent pool, the best climate and a hassle-free environment.





In a tweet, Rajeev said, "Invest in Kerala. Employee talent and merit are the only criteria for recruitment. It is the right time for companies to discover Kerala, with its highly skilled talent pool, the best climate, and a hassle-free environment. Embrace this opportunity... #KeralaCalling."

The Karnataka government on Wednesday has put on hold Bill mandating reservation for Ch Kannadigas in private sector following criticism from IT firms.



The Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who earlier announced the approval of the Bill said that it is still in the preparation stage and a comprehensive discussion will be held in the next cabinet meeting to take a final decision



The Bill received criticism from IT firms including NASSCOM, who warned that it could hinder State's progress and also urged to withdraw it.