Injured Tiger Tranquilised After Days of Panic in Kerala Hamlet

Kerala
PTI
17 March 2025 1:46 PM IST

Forest officials capture the big cat in Vandiperiyar after an intense search using drones and sniffer dogs

An injured tiger that strayed into Kerala’s Vandiperiyar, killing domestic animals and alarming locals, was tranquilised and captured after a prolonged operation.

Idukki: An injured tiger, which was on the prowl in Granby estate area of Vandiperiyar in this hill district since a few days ago was tranquised and caught in hours long mission on Monday, sources said. The big cat, which strayed from nearby forests, triggered panic among locals as it killed some domestic animals in the area in the recent days.

Though a special team of wildlife personnel was all set to tranquilise the tiger on Sunday the animal could not be traced. But, the forest officials said they were sure that the tiger could not travel long as it sustained a serious injury. Authorities even used the service of sniffer dogs and drones to trace the animal.
In the visuals telecast by television channels on Monday, wildlife personnel could be seen tranquilising the tiger after spotting it in a tea estate here. In one of the visuals, it could be seen that the animal was jumping towards the forest officials.
