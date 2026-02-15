Influencer Chinnu Pappu’s Boyfriend Found Dead In Kasargod

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A week after 24-year-old social media influencer and Instagram reel maker Chinnu Pappu died by suicide, her boyfriend was found dead at his home in Kasargod.

Sandesh, 29, a native of Eliyathaduka in Madhur panchayat of Kasargod district, was discovered hanging inside his house on Sunday afternoon. He is survived by his parents, Narayanan Naik and Saroja.

Police said Sandesh, who worked as a door polisher, had been questioned earlier in connection with Chinnu Pappu’s death. They had recorded his statement after summoning him to the station but later released him.

Chinnu Pappu, a popular social media influencer with over two lakh followers on Instagram, was found dead in her rented house on February 9. Neighbours rushed her to a hospital, but she could not be saved.

Chinnu Papu, whose real name was Reshma, often shared stories about rural life, local cuisine, and unique places. Her narration in the Tulu language was a big hit with her followers, and many of her weekly videos went viral, with people eagerly looking forward to each one.

She had a love marriage, but the couple divorced about a month ago, and her four-year-old son has been living with her parents in Adhur.