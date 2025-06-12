India’s Coast Guard Heroically Tow a Burning Ship to Protect the Environment

A big container ship named MV Wan Hai 503, which is from Singapore, caught fire about 90 miles away from the Kerala coast. It was carrying over 120,000 tonnes of fuel and hundreds of containers, some with dangerous chemicals. The fire began on June 9, after some containers exploded, causing heavy smoke and flames that are still burning inside the ship.

To stop a huge environmental disaster along the coast, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and other rescue teams rushed to help. They managed to board the burning ship despite the heavy smoke and fire made it extremely dangerous. Five members of a special salvage team and a diver were sent onto the ship using helicopter winches.

Once part of the fire was controlled, rescuers connected a tow-line to pull the ship farther away from Kerala’s beaches. The Coast Guard hopes to move it into deeper water, where any fuel leakage or fire would be less likely to damage marine life or harm fishermen.

By 11 June, flames on the top levels were mostly put out but smoke and fire still remained in the inner decks and near the fuel tanks. Repeated efforts are being made to fully extinguish the fire and move the ship out of danger.

The operation involves several Indian Coast Guard ships, aircraft, support vessels from the Directorate General of Shipping and backup from the Indian Air Force. They are working hard to prevent a potential ecological disaster.

Officials will keep towing the ship until it reaches a safe spot. They will also work to put out the fire completely and ensure no fuel leaks occur. The operation is being carefully monitored by many teams to keep everyone and the ocean safe.



This article is authored by Kanishka Yadav as part of internship program with Deccan Chronicle.