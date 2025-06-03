Indian Navy Recovers Body of Tanzanian Naval Cadet in Kochi

Kochi: The Indian Navy on Tuesday recovered the body of a Tanzanian naval trainee who had "accidentally fallen" into a lake on Sunday. The international trainee, identified as Cadet Abdul Ibrahim Salehe, was on leave from the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala and had been visiting Kochi while en route to his country Tanzania, a Defence PRO said.

An extensive search operation involving naval divers and a helicopter was launched soon after the incident occurred at Ernakulam channel. The body was recovered in the early hours of Tuesday. "The Indian Navy offers its deepest condolences on the unfortunate demise of the international trainee," the Defence PRO said. Formalities are under way to repatriate the body to Dar es Salaam, the Tanzanian capital, he added.