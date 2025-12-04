India Committed To Idea Of Oceans Remaining Open, Stable And Rules-Based: President Murmu

Thiruvananthapuram: As India is positioned at the centre of the Indian Ocean Region, "we bear a special responsibility", President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday, and asserted that the country is committed to the idea of the oceans remaining "open, stable and rules-based".

In her address at a naval operational demonstration event here, Murmu also lauded the Navy for its combat capabilities and professionalism in ensuring India's maritime security.

She also underlined that self-reliance strengthens national security, and expressed confidence that the Navy will continue to develop indigenous technology and take India's journey forward towards becoming a 'Viksit Bharat'.

The Indian Navy on Wednesday showcased its maritime prowess and multi-domain combat capabilities with an operational demonstration off the coast of Kerala on the Shangumugham Beach here.

President Murmu attended the event that was held as part of the Navy Day celebrations.

Nineteen major war vessels, including indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, one submarine, four fast intervention boats, and 32 aircraft -- fighter jets, surveillance planes and helicopters -- were part of the show, a top naval officer said.

In her address, Murmu said the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is a "highly strategic and critical maritime space".

"It is a conduit for global energy supplies and trade. As India is positioned at its centre, we bear a special responsibility. We are committed to the idea of the oceans remaining open, stable and rules-based," Murmu said.

As per "our vision of �Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', India's approach is collaborative rather than competitive", she said.

"Our country is promoting shared awareness, capacity building, and the peaceful use of the seas," the president said.

She emphasised that the Indian Navy stands as the "principal actor" for the security of our seas.

From deterring threats to combating piracy, from securing our Exclusive Economic Zone to ensuring freedom of navigation, the Navy's role extends well beyond traditional defence, Murmu said.

She also noted that the Indian Navy is choosing various cities for operational demonstrations on Navy Day.

It is a welcome step to provide opportunities to the citizens of various parts of the country to witness our Navy's excellence, Murmu said.

"Our maritime legacy is not new. It flows from our civilisational memory from the Chola and Chera fleets; from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to Kunjali Marakkars.

"Kerala has a proud maritime heritage. Its warriors defended the coast against European invasion in the 16th century. The ancient port of Muziris was one of the important gateways through which India interacted with the world," she said