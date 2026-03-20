Posters Printed, Hopes Shredded For Congress Leader Joseph Vazhackan

Elections can be a tough time for politicians, especially when their names don’t make it onto the candidates’ list. Before the announcement, party leaders often keep hopes alive for aspiring candidates, promising tickets to keep supporters and workers motivated. But once the list is out, many see their ambitions in politics collapse like a house of cards. For those who’ve invested money expecting a ticket, the disappointment can hit even harder.

Joseph Vazhackan, a senior Congress leader and former PCC general secretary, was sure he’d get the party ticket to contest from the Ettumanoor constituency in Kottayam district. But when the list was announced, his name was missing. His supporters had already printed over 1 lakh posters and set up 2,500 large flex boards with his portraits.

If they had opted for wall writing or graffiti, the cost would have been lower since it could be whitewashed. Now, all the posters and boards are useless. Supporters say the state and district leadership urged him to be ready with these materials due to the short campaign window. Vazhackan feels the leadership was unfair in giving him false hope. The Congress candidate from Ettumanoor is now another prominent leader, Natakam Suresh.



