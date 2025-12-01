Hoax Bomb Threat Triggers Checks at Kerala CM's Residence, Private Bank

Thiruvananthapuram: Checks were carried out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's official residence and at a private bank in Palayam here on Monday after an email claimed that bombs were placed at both locations, police said.

Police said the search was launched at the CM's residence, Cliff House, after his private secretary received the e-mail making the threat.

A dog squad and bomb detection team were pressed into service.

Later, it was confirmed to be a hoax.

Police officials said similar emails claiming explosives at the CM's residence have been received multiple times in the past.

In all these emails, the sender mentioned political developments in Tamil Nadu and cases registered there, they said.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

An official said the emails were sent using dark web applications, making it difficult to trace the accused.

However, as a precautionary measure, checks are conducted whenever such emails are received, the official added.