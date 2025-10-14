Hijab Row in Kerala Resolved

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The hijab issue at a school in Palluruthy, Ernakulam district, was amicably resolved on Tuesday after the girl's father agreed to follow the school uniform policy.

The dispute, which had caused the school to close temporarily, was settled through discussions between the management and the girl's father, P.M. Anas.

At the meeting, Anas informed that his daughter was ready to continue her studies at the school while adhering to the prescribed dress code. The meeting was attended by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, District Congress president Mohammad Shiyas and other officials.

According to Hibi Eden, certain groups were attempting to exploit the controversy to create a communal divide. However, the girl's father agreed to let his daughter continue in the school while adhering to the institution's dress code.

"The amicable resolution of the issue sends a message that secular values will be upheld steadfastly in our society," the MP stated, warning that those spreading communal messages on social media to incite discord would face legal action.

The girl's father explained that they decided to resolve the matter because some individuals were trying to use the issue for their own interests. "There are efforts by some sections to create communal tension over this matter. I don't want my daughter's name to be used for creating any communal problem, so I decided to comply with the rules," he said.

The Kerala education department on Monday had launched an investigation into the complaint made by the girl's father.

The complaint, addressed to the Chief Minister, alleged the school management prohibited her from wearing a hijab (headscarf covering hair, neck and ears).

The father of the eighth-grade student at St Rita's School, Palluruthy, had alleged that his daughter was not allowed to wear a headscarf with her uniform. When she refused to remove it, she was reportedly denied entry to the classroom and made to stand outside.

The school management, however, stated that a headscarf is not part of the uniform and that this was clearly mentioned in the rules and regulations provided to parents in the student diary at the time of admission. The management also claimed that the girl's parents brought outsiders, including SDPI leaders, to the school and caused a commotion on Friday. As a result of the incident, the school was closed for two days.